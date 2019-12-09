Firies at caravan park after reports of fire in camper van

A fire is on scene at a Cannonvale caravan park.

Alistair Brightman

UPDATE 5.05PM: An electrician will be brought in to access a camper van after a fire started in a fridge this afternoon.

One crew remains on scene at Big4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the fire was small and the van electrical networks had been isolated.

INITIAL 4.45PM: A fire crew has been called to Big4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort after reports a fire has started in a camper van.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the crew was called to the scene on Shute Harbour Rd in Cannonvale about 4.24pm and was still on scene working to extinguish the fire.

According to a spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Services, the incident was a small fire in a fridge.

Paramedics have since left the scene as no one has been injured in the incident.