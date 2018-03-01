First acts announced: Killing Heidi, The Church hits Airlie

Aussie rock band Killing Heidi will play the Airlie Beach Festival of Music this year.

Aussie rock band Killing Heidi will play the Airlie Beach Festival of Music this year. Contributed

GRAB your mascara and get singing to the song by the same name - Killing Heidi is among the headline acts heading to this year's Festival of Music in Airlie Beach.

Joining them on the highly anticipated first line-up announcement for 2018 are APRA award-winning blues artist Ash Grunwald and Aussie icons The Church.

World famous for their numerous Top 40 hits including "Under the Milky Way", ARIA Hall of Fame inductees The Church have a huge international fan base whose eyes will now follow them to Airlie Beach.

Founding member Steve Kilbey said he was very much looking forward to performing songs from the band's acclaimed 26th album "Man Woman Life Death Infinity", as well as much-loved classics like "The Unguarded Moment" for the Whitsunday festival crowd.

"We won't be playing in Australia very much this year, so what an excellent weekend this will be," he said.

"We'll be doing all our old familiar hits, as well as some new songs and some from in between.

"When The Church first started out we used to be considered quite a surfy band, so the seaside, the salt air, the beautiful weather and The Church - we all go together really well - it'll be a great package."

Airlie Beach Festival of Music founder Gavin "Butto" Butlin said this first line-up announcement for 2018 really delivered for festival fans.

"You asked, we listened," Mr Butlin said.

"On a lot of our festival feedback surveys people have said they wanted more Aussie legends and that's exactly what The Church are.

"Killing Heidi are popular with people of all ages and Ash Grunwald pulls a huge crowd wherever he plays."

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner agreed this was a line-up announcement that "ticks all the boxes".

"With the likes of The Church, Ash Grunwald and Killing Heidi, the 2018 Airlie Beach Festival of Music is really going to appeal to a broad cross-section of music fans and that's part of the event's success," Mr Turner said.

The first international act - New Zealand's Dave Dobbyn - has also been confirmed, as well as festival favourites Bill Chambers, The Hillbilly Goats and 2017 Battle of the Bands winners The Wayward Suns.

Get your tickets

Festival tickets go on sale today, March 1, 2018, at the one-month only early bird price of $225 for a three-day pass.

Book tickets at www.airliebeachfestivalofmusic.com.au or phone 0408 062 816.