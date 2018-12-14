Menu
Downpour in Maryborough on December 14.
Downpour in Maryborough on December 14. Jaime Lee Willis?
Weather

ROLLING: First of the Big Wet arrives in Maryborough

Annie Perets
by
14th Dec 2018 11:00 AM

IT WAS meant to be a weekend encompassing all things great about Christmas, but the prediction of heavy storms wiped out the packed calendar of events including the beloved Hervey Bay RSL Carols by Candelight 

The first of the Big Wet has arrived in Maryborough, with a heavy morning downpour flooding some streets. 

As of 11am on Friday, 69mm has fallen in Maryborough since 9am today. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST ON TROPICAL CYCLONE OWEN

The Mary, Burrum and Cherwell Rivers have been identified as likely to be affected by heavy rainfall as a result of Tropical Cyclone Owen. 

Up to 230mm of rain is forecast to fall in Maryborough and Hervey Bay between Saturday and Monday. 

cyclone owen fcweather fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

