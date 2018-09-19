First Captain Marvel trailer drops

THE first trailer for Captain Marvel has dropped and it looks back to a number of characters we know from the Marvel universe.

The film will feature Brie Larson as Carol Danvers. The movie is not an origins story as Danvers will already have her superpowers when we are introduced to her.

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel in Entertainment Weekly. Picture: EW

However, it does take us back to the 90s and will feature a younger Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg), and it will feature Danvers' time as a pilot for the US air force.

Danvers will also run into Lee Pace's Ronan - whom we first met in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Picture: Supplied

Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson. Picture: Supplied

The hashtag #CaptainMarvel rapidly began trending on Twitter as fans rushed to post about their excitement.

Captain Marvel will hit US theatres on March 8th next year.