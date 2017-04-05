First footy returns to the region

BLOW OVER: The Whitsunday Sportspark clubhouse suffered some cosmetic damage but the AFL field is ready to go.

THE first official sporting matches since Cyclone Debbie will be played this weekend as the Whitsunday Sea Eagles host home matches on Saturday with the ladies team to make their competition debut.

After a couple of clean ups at Whitsunday Sportspark, the Sea Eagles will be in full flight with their under-12s, 14s, 17s, ladies and senior mens teams in action.

Competition and Club Development Manager Paul Scullie said it was time to get things back to normal.

"The Sea Eagles will have AFL football return to Airlie Beach this weekend," Scullie said.

"It will be great for the community to have some sort of positivity in what has been a testing week.

"This is what the club wants and we hope the entire community gets behind them this weekend."

It's been an interrupted start to the Whitsunday Sea Eagles season as their A-grade, under-14s and under-12s won their first round matches. The newly formed ladies team is yet to make their official competition debut and the under-17s will play their first game of 2017.

Sea Eagles co-vice president Ben Hall said the AFL oval at Whitsunday Sporstpark had recovered well following Cyclone Debbie.

"The oval is really great and is actually looking pretty green,” he said.

"The rest of the grounds are pretty devastating.”

Hall said he'd love to see a big crowd on Saturday.

”We're ready to play games. Come on down and support the club,” he said.

The first match will start at 9am on Saturday at Whitsunday Sportspark.