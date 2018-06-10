Menu
Action from Cannonvale's first Junior Park Run this morning at Cannonvale State School. The event is one of three trials across the country for children to participate in a specialised park run event.
News

First Junior Parkrun leaves smiles all round

Jessica Lamb
by
10th Jun 2018 9:58 AM

Park Run: The pitter patter of little feet at Cannonvale State School this morning signalled a new era for Parkrun as the first Cannonvale Junior Parkrun went off without a hitch.

As one of three 12-month trials across Australia, the free event had over 40 participants aged from four to 14 run two kilometres in three laps of the school grounds.

An army of blue-card holding volunteers acted as course marshals, timers and some even completed the course themselves to bring up the rear of the field.

Chief Executive Officer for Parkrun Australia Tim Oberg said the event was two years in the planning and was all about having fun and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

"You can run and have fun or walk and talk, it doesn't matter- the 14-year-olds at the front are just as important as the walkers coming behind,” he said.

"We are running it in Cannonvale State School to provide the safest environment possible for the kids; away from water and roads.”

Optional timing is provided by barcodes each child wears and parents are welcome to run along-side their little ones.

Junior Parkrun will run every Sunday at Cannonvale State School from 8am with warm up at 7.50am.

Whitsunday Times

