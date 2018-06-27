First Latin night at Port of Airlie Fishbar

PUT on your best Latina dress, slip on your dancing shoes and get ready for a fun night out at Boathouse Fishbar's first Latin night next month.

Located at Port of Airlie Marina, guests will be treated to inspiring food, cocktails and live music for the price of their ticket.

Kicking off at 6pm and running until 10pm, the Mackay-based Latin band ViVa will play on the evening, promising to bring the best dance floor rhythms.

National food and beverage manager Beau Schultz said the night was open to everyone and it didn't matter if you were a local or backpacker, you were welcome to attend.

"It is aimed more at adults but if you can't leave the kids at home they are welcome too,” he said.

Hoping to attract around 80 patrons, Mr Schultz said if the night was a success the business was hoping to make the event a monthly occurrence.

"We are holding a Latin night because that is what the local community here asked for,” he said.

"There used to a be a big Latin night in Airlie Beach, which doesn't operate any more, so we thought, why not bring it back.

"There is the Latin group who dances on a Friday night and a big Latin community here in Airlie Beach.

"At the end of the day it's just about coming out and having a great time.”

For tickets you can email manager@boathousefishbar .com or ring the restaurant directly on 07 4911 4187.

LATIN NIGHT

WHEN: Friday, July 6, 6pm

WHERE: Boathouse Fishbar

TICKETS: email manager

@boathousefishbar.com or call (07) 4911 4187