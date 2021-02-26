Menu
Compigne Island off the coast of Gladstone is about to be for sale.
FIRST LOOK: Another CQ island is about to hit market

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
26th Feb 2021
Why buy a house when you can buy an island?

That's the opportunity one lucky buyer will have as Compigne Island re-enters the property market.

Compigne Island off the coast of Gladstone is about to be for sale.
The 60-acre freehold island is located just off the coast of Gladstone's Harbour and faces Turtle Island.

On the island you'll find plenty of forest and woodlands, beaches, a home and swimming pool, two glamping outdoor tents and a helicopter landing pad.

Glamping tent on the island.
Private Islands Online Australia Island and Resort Specialist Richard Vanhoff said the owner of this island also owned Turtle Island and had chosen to sell after four years.

"The owner has said 'I don't need two islands'," Mr Vanhoff said.

The island has plenty of greenery.
The island can be used for both personal or private use or turned into a commercial operation.

But it doesn't come cheap.

Compigne Island doesn’t come cheap.
Compigne Island comes has an asking price of $3.75 million.

The Island will be listed on the Private Islands Online Australia in coming weeks.

The island features a stunning pool.
To find out more contact Mr Vanhoff on 0415 107 515.

