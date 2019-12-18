FIRST LOOK: Coral Sea Marina Resort Hotel’s renovations

THE NEWLY renovated Coral Sea Marina Resort Hotel will signal a new opportunity for tourists and tourism operators alike.

The hotel, due to officially re-open on Saturday, is part of a multimillion-dollar investment which CEO of Coral Sea Marina Resort Paul Darrouzet hopes will work alongside the marina to bring both domestic and international tourists.

“They’re symbiotic- the two go together. It’s enabling people to come and enjoy the area, undertake activities in the marina and extend their stay,” he said.

“It creates a new opportunity both on and off the water in the Whitsundays.”

Along with the reopening, the hotel will look at implementing five-day adventure packages which Mr Darrouzet said will give both domestic and international tourists a chance to explore the region for longer periods of time.

“We have a massive marketing campaign aimed at Europe and the Americas to simulate international tourism as well as a marketing campaign through the drive and regional Queensland market,” he said.

For locals, Mr Darrouzet said the beach and newly-opened restaurant would be a big draw with plans for entertainment events in the future.

General Manager of Coral Sea Marina Resort Kate Purdie said the renovations would also bring in tourists for the upcoming clipper races and with recently announced legislation allowing foreign charter superyachts to more easily enter Australian waters.

“What we’re trying to do is create the Whitsundays’ mainland destination resort,” she said.

“When people come to the marina for the clipper races they can come and stay in the resort and the same thing will be true of the superyachts.

“You can stroll along, see the clipper yachts, keep going and have a drink at The Rocks Bar,” she said.

Coral Sea Marina Resort Hotel front office manager Jarrod Quilty and hotel manager Chris van't Hoff are excited for the reopening of the freshly renovated hotel.

The renovations took place over five weeks and included an extensive upgrade of the hotel’s facade as well as a redesigned lobby and upgraded shaded arrival area.

Landscaping took place throughout the property with stage one of the 2.5-hectare Coral Sea Gardens now open.

Work also continued poolside with additional shade and seating areas and the creation of an artificial beach complete with sun loungers.

A fitness room with panoramic views over the Coral Sea and freshly-painted jetty rounded out the luxe fit-out of the hotel that will welcome its first guests on Friday.

The reopening also signals the debut of the hotel’s restaurant and bar, The Rocks, which features a shaded dining area and views over the pool.

The upgrades also mean that 72 of the hotel’s 77 rooms now have an ocean view either from their window or from newly installed balcony areas.

Staggered upgrades of rooms will commence on 2 February 2020 with the hotel remaining open throughout the renovations.