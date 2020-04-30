First look: Inside Mackay’s new Covid-19 testing clinic

Dawson MP George Christensen, Health on Central GP Dr Nicole Higgins and Dr Kristiana Pederick at the front desk of the North Mackay Covid-19 testing clinic: Picture: Melanie Whiting

NORTH Queensland’s first GP-led respiratory clinic has opened in Mackay as part of a countrywide coronavirus testing blitz.

The North Mackay clinic will assess, test, and diagnose community members experiencing mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms, which include a fever, cough, shortness of breath, a sore throat and fatigue.

Health on Central will run the new clinic from its Andergrove site, which will be staffed from Monday to Saturday by an expert medical team of doctors and nurses.

Health on Central GP Nicole Higgins said the walk-through service offered free onsite testing for those with coronavirus symptoms.

“Patients who present to the clinic who meet the criteria for Covid-19 testing will be tested accordingly, with results to be sent to their usual GP,” Dr Higgins said.

“Patients will be provided initial advice for any condition diagnosed during the appointment, after which ongoing care will transition back to their regular GP.”

Dr Kristiana Pederick greets Dawson MP George Christensen at the front desk of the North Mackay Covid-19 testing clinic: Picture: Melanie Whiting

Dawson MP George Christensen urged anyone in the community who was experiencing coronavirus symptoms to get tested.

“The more testing we can get done in our community the better off we’re going to be in getting back to normal,” Mr Christensen said.

He said the North Mackay service would support the capacity of the local health system and reduce pressure on hospitals and frontline workers.

“They are designed to complement existing fever clinics which have been established by local hospital and health services,” Mr Christensen said.

The Federal Government-funded testing service is part of a $206.7 million investment to establish up to 100 respiratory clinics across Australia.

The waiting room at the North Mackay Covid-19 testing clinic. Picture: Melanie Whiting

The funding would support the North Mackay clinic for an initial three months, with an opportunity to extend this.

Another respiratory clinic will be rolled out in Cannonvale soon, with a preferred site still being determined.

HOW IT WORKS

Those experiencing coronavirus symptoms can make a booking with Health on Central or be referred by their GP.

After they have arrived at the North Mackay clinic, they will be greeted at the front desk by a support team member.

A consultation room inside the North Mackay Covid-19 testing clinic. Picture: Melanie Whiting

Strict social distancing will be enforced and those being tested will be required to wear a mask and use hand sanitiser.

They will then go through the triage process and be seen by a doctor.

The doctor will perform a swab test.

The patient and their GP will be sent the results, which are also sent to the health department.