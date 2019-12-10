Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Airlie Beach Pub Liquor Store staff Kane Rogers and Christine Koolman with retail operations manager Chris De Marchi.
Airlie Beach Pub Liquor Store staff Kane Rogers and Christine Koolman with retail operations manager Chris De Marchi. Laura Thomas
Business

FIRST LOOK: Massive new liquor store opens in Airlie

Laura Thomas
by
10th Dec 2019 5:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW LIQUOR store has opened in Airlie Beach that you quite literally cannot miss.

The expansive Airlie Beach Pub Liquor Store commands prime real estate just off the Airlie main street with a range almost as large as its size.

The store boasts more than 70 varieties of craft beer, 300 types of white wine, 300 types of red wine, more than 200 different spirits and 80 types of sparkling wine.

Marketing manager Mark Wilkins said the newly-opened addition to Airlie Beach Hotel, which flung open the doors today, was not your average liquor store.

"It's something new and exciting for town and it's progressive,” he said.

"Trucks and boats and large vehicles can go through and it's undercover so you can pull up and park undercover and bring trailers through.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Aside from the large drive-through area, the store also sells a range of cigarettes, tobacco and cigars as well as giftware.

Team member Kane Rogers said opening day was a success with customers dropping by right on opening time.

"It's a 21st century bottle shop, we're the first one in the area. We're part of a great team of people with a great selection and a great time to be had,” he said.

"It's a great addition to Airlie beach. It's a new, clean venue that's full of products that everyone wants.”

Retail Operations Manager Chris De Marchi also believes the bottle shop sets itself apart from others in the region with a unique shopping experience.

"There will be in-store tastings, theme nights and social sizzles on Friday afternoon between 3pm and 6pm for customers purchasing products,” he said.

Customer Dylan Grundy was impressed by the range and the low prices while other shoppers said it would become their new liquor store.

The Airlie Beach Pub Liquor Store also has a cheapest price guarantee for those within the 4800 and 4802 postcode where they will beat any advertised price presented in print.

The store is open from 9am to 8pm from Sunday to Thursday and from 9am to 9pm Friday and Saturday.

airlie beach business airlie beach hotel airlie beach pub liquor store business liquor store
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State-of-the-art marine facility back on cards for Bowen

        premium_icon State-of-the-art marine facility back on cards for Bowen

        Business With the introduction of a new bill potentially opening up the Whitsundays to more superyachts, a world-class marine centre is back on the cards for Bowen.

        Conservation groups slam ‘blind eye’ to Adani water scheme

        premium_icon Conservation groups slam ‘blind eye’ to Adani water scheme

        Environment Group claims Indian miner plans to suck up to 12.5 billion litres of water annually...

        WATCH: Shark attack survivor tells her story

        premium_icon WATCH: Shark attack survivor tells her story

        People and Places 'I just dived straight in and the shark got me just as my head broke the surface of...

        FOUND: Police thank public for quick assistance

        FOUND: Police thank public for quick assistance

        News The man has been located safe and well.