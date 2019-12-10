FIRST LOOK: Massive new liquor store opens in Airlie

A NEW LIQUOR store has opened in Airlie Beach that you quite literally cannot miss.

The expansive Airlie Beach Pub Liquor Store commands prime real estate just off the Airlie main street with a range almost as large as its size.

The store boasts more than 70 varieties of craft beer, 300 types of white wine, 300 types of red wine, more than 200 different spirits and 80 types of sparkling wine.

Marketing manager Mark Wilkins said the newly-opened addition to Airlie Beach Hotel, which flung open the doors today, was not your average liquor store.

"It's something new and exciting for town and it's progressive,” he said.

"Trucks and boats and large vehicles can go through and it's undercover so you can pull up and park undercover and bring trailers through.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Aside from the large drive-through area, the store also sells a range of cigarettes, tobacco and cigars as well as giftware.

Team member Kane Rogers said opening day was a success with customers dropping by right on opening time.

"It's a 21st century bottle shop, we're the first one in the area. We're part of a great team of people with a great selection and a great time to be had,” he said.

"It's a great addition to Airlie beach. It's a new, clean venue that's full of products that everyone wants.”

Retail Operations Manager Chris De Marchi also believes the bottle shop sets itself apart from others in the region with a unique shopping experience.

"There will be in-store tastings, theme nights and social sizzles on Friday afternoon between 3pm and 6pm for customers purchasing products,” he said.

Customer Dylan Grundy was impressed by the range and the low prices while other shoppers said it would become their new liquor store.

The Airlie Beach Pub Liquor Store also has a cheapest price guarantee for those within the 4800 and 4802 postcode where they will beat any advertised price presented in print.

The store is open from 9am to 8pm from Sunday to Thursday and from 9am to 9pm Friday and Saturday.