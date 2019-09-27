FIRST LOOK: Renovations to begin on local school

FRAMEWORK: An interactive learning space is part of the St Mary's Catholic School renovations.

FRAMEWORK: An interactive learning space is part of the St Mary's Catholic School renovations.

A LOCAL Catholic School is set to continue a series of upgrades to its learning facilities with work to begin from the next school term.

St Mary's Catholic School, located in Bowen, will be upgrading four of its classrooms, library and introducing a new chill-out space to the school.

Construction on the works will begin at the start of term four, with the tender to be given early next week.

St Mary's Catholic School Principal Colette Williams said that the classrooms would be set-up to be an 'amazing and interactive' teaching space.

"Each classroom will include acoustic panelling to soften the noise, new floor coverings, new air conditioning units and suspended ceilings," she said.

OUTDOORS: The library renovation will feature outside and indoor bay window seating for students.

A series of interactive walls is planned to assist with student's learning.

"We have your traditional teaching wall, with your whiteboard and teaching resources on it," she said.

"This wall will also include learning tools such as interactive televisions.

"We're also installing a 1.3 metre tall 'graffiti wall' which covers a whole wall.

"It's frosted glass where the teacher could ask students to write their ideas out, or the class could brainstorm on. It's very interactive.

There would also be the installation of an operable wall consisting of sliding glass doors, which when opened would allow classes to interact with each other.

OPEN: A render displaying the sliding doors to allow class collaboration.

"Having the opportunity to open up the classrooms is amazing as it lets your students have more inter-class collaboration," Ms Williams said.

The library will also have renovations done to it, with modern bay windows and revised outdoor and indoor seating options. New floor coverings will also refresh the area.

Ms Williams said that the renovations have been purposefully designed to align with their method and practice of teaching.

"Underpinning our pedagogical practices is the Gradual Release of Responsibility Framework," she said.

"Our classrooms are specifically designed to allow the children to work up in the following ways, which are guided instruction, focused instruction, collaborative learning and independent learning.

"This framework underpins the whole way down to things like the technology and furniture used."

The construction is planned to be completed on January 14, ready for the 2020 school year.

"We would like to thank the Townsville Catholic Education Office for contributing financially towards this upgrade," Ms Williams said.