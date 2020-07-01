FIRST LOOK: Proposed eco-retreat eight minutes from Airlie

A NEW eco-retreat could soon be built just outside Airlie Beach complete with glamping tents, wind turbines and a wildlife rehabilitation centre.

A development application for Serenity Eco Retreat was submitted to the Whitsunday Regional Council this week with the proposed retreat flagged for Tucker Rd in Riordanvale, an eight minute drive from Airlie Beach, on what is currently a residential property.

If approved, the retreat would include eight eco tents with bathroom pods, two eco cabins and an eco-sustainable dwelling to be used as the caretaker’s residence.

Eco tent floorplan.

In keeping with its green theme, the accommodation would be powered by solar panels and wind turbines with a small-scale organic vegetable garden, fruit orchard, plant nursery and chicken coop.

The retreat was described in the development application as a “comfortable glamping style accommodation that blends in with the environment, using ecologically sustainable construction that encourages education and relaxation of the guests during their stay”.

This education would centre around “environmental principles for sustainable living”, with a focus on renewable power, water conservation, waste reduction and sourcing fresh produce.

A native wildlife rehabilitation facility was also included as part of the proposal where volunteers would be able to assist injured wildlife.

Wabi eco cabin design.

The application stated guests could “become part of the rehabilitation journey, either by hands-on care, release or by seeing the native wildlife from their accommodation or on a bushwalk”.

The Serenity Eco Retreat proposal is set on eight acres of a 22-acre property and bushwalking is encouraged with “bush tucker tours” also floated as an option for guests.

Low carbon footprint sheets, mattresses and pottery plates would furnish the tents and biodegradable and natural products would be used for cleaning and skincare.

Aerial view and site identification of Serenity Eco Retreat.

The tents themselves have been designed to measure 18 sqm and are completely self-sufficient with their own water tanks, wind turbine and solar power.

While the proposed development sits on a residential street, the applicants argued in the documents submitted to the council that the retreat “does not impact on the rural residential area as the property is situated at the end of a road and the facilities are surrounded by a natural vegetation buffer that can’t be seen from any neighbouring properties.”

The application will be assessed by the council over the coming weeks.