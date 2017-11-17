'First of its kind' gallery launched

WHAT A VIEW: The Above and Below Gallery which was launched last Thursday.

WHAT A VIEW: The Above and Below Gallery which was launched last Thursday. Brooke Miles Photography

BEAUTIFUL pieces of art are already walking out the door of the Above and Below Gallery a week after its official opening.

Award-winning local photographer Brooke Ogden unveiled the bold experiment which is the "first of its kind in the Whitsundays” featuring an array of masterfully snapped underwater and aerial scenery.

Ms Ogden, who also runs Brooke Miles Photography, said the early reaction to the gallery was encouraging.

"I just wanted to move this brand from an online gallery into a physical platform and so the gallery was born,” she said.

"It has been very successful so far, we have only been open for a few days and have already sold prints of the wall. Things are starting to move.”

Incredible images of humpback whales snapped at close range during an overseas trip to Tonga, and breath-taking views of the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park is just a small taste of what awaits customers as they step inside the gallery.

Ms Ogden's gallery features her special brand which has evolved over the past few years.

"There are no drones used in my aerial photography, the scenes are all taken from helicopter with no door, meaning I have complete control over every image,” she said.

The opening night was held last Thursday night and is open from Tuesday to Sunday every week.