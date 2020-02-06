First person charged under ‘dangerous devices’ fronts court

Devan Tisdale allegedly locked himself to the rail track at Abbot Point Coal Terminal.

Devan Tisdale allegedly locked himself to the rail track at Abbot Point Coal Terminal.

THE first person to be charged under Queensland’s new lock-on device laws fronted court this week.

Devan Tisdale, 53, was charged with the use of dangerous attachment devices to interfere with transport infrastructure, as well as trespass and obstruction of the railways and contravening directions.

The charges stem from an alleged incident on November 8 when Mr Tisdale is accused of locking himself to railway lines outside the Abbot Point Coal Terminal.

During court proceedings on Tuesday, Mr Tisdale pleaded not guilty to the dangerous attachment charge and trespassing on a railway.

But he pleaded guilty to obstructing a railway and contravening police direction.

All charges were adjourned until April 7, with Mr Tisdale’s appearance required in court.