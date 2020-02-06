Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Devan Tisdale allegedly locked himself to the rail track at Abbot Point Coal Terminal.
Devan Tisdale allegedly locked himself to the rail track at Abbot Point Coal Terminal.
Crime

First person charged under ‘dangerous devices’ fronts court

Jordan Gilliland
6th Feb 2020 5:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE first person to be charged under Queensland’s new lock-on device laws fronted court this week.

Devan Tisdale, 53, was charged with the use of dangerous attachment devices to interfere with transport infrastructure, as well as trespass and obstruction of the railways and contravening directions.

The charges stem from an alleged incident on November 8 when Mr Tisdale is accused of locking himself to railway lines outside the Abbot Point Coal Terminal.

During court proceedings on Tuesday, Mr Tisdale pleaded not guilty to the dangerous attachment charge and trespassing on a railway.

But he pleaded guilty to obstructing a railway and contravening police direction.

All charges were adjourned until April 7, with Mr Tisdale’s appearance required in court.

abbot point coal terminal adani adani protesters bowen crime bowen magistrates court devan tisdale frontline action on coal
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cracking News: Collinsville welcomes chiropractor

        premium_icon Cracking News: Collinsville welcomes chiropractor

        News A new Chiropractic clinic has opened in Collinsville.

        Coal giant wants to sell CQ mine

        premium_icon Coal giant wants to sell CQ mine

        Business Company reveals intentions for site in financial update

        Raincheck: NQ Solo Masters confirm new date

        premium_icon Raincheck: NQ Solo Masters confirm new date

        News Due to wet weather the NQ Solo Masters has been postponed.

        Cannonvale couple quarantined on coronavirus cruise

        premium_icon Cannonvale couple quarantined on coronavirus cruise

        News The couple are stuck on the Diamond Princess cruise where 10 people have been...