Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A house in Sydney Street, Ayr is fully engulfed in flames. Photo: Mikayla Mayoh
A house in Sydney Street, Ayr is fully engulfed in flames. Photo: Mikayla Mayoh
News

FIRST PHOTOS: Man unaccounted for as house burns

by MIKAYLA MAYOH, CAS GARVEY
20th Jan 2020 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Fire and rescue crews have arrived at the scene of a fire south of Townsville, where a set of units are fully engulfed and threatening neighbouring properties.

The property was "well involved" by fire when crews arrived, and neighbours are being evacuated for safety as crews work to extinguish the blaze.

Initial reports are an elderly resident lives inside and cannot be located.

The house is well involved.
The house is well involved.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said they received a triple-0 call about 9am, with crews arriving four minutes later.

"Four crews arrived to find the building well involved, it looks like it's two flats and crews have gone in with breathing apparatus to fight the fire internally," she said

MORE TO COME.

editors picks emergency services fire emergency house fire missing person photos

Just In

    All the SAG Award winners

    All the SAG Award winners
    • 20th Jan 2020 11:37 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 50+ due in Proserpine court

        premium_icon IN COURT: 50+ due in Proserpine court

        Crime Each week a number of people face Proserpine court on a range of different charges.

        SEEING GREEN: New sports facility coming to Gloucester

        premium_icon SEEING GREEN: New sports facility coming to Gloucester

        News Work on Gloucester Sports and Recreation Club’s newest addition will begin on...

        New link to keep contact during natural disasters

        premium_icon New link to keep contact during natural disasters

        News During Cyclone Debbie more than 500 Gloucester residents had no way of calling for...

        The silly energy suckers pushing up our power bills

        premium_icon The silly energy suckers pushing up our power bills

        News Simple changes could save Aussies a small fortune