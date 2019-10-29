Menu
An English tourist had his foot bitten off by a shark and another suffered serious lacerations to his lower leg while swimming.
News

FIRST PHOTOS: Backpacker loses foot in shark attack

Monique Preston
by
29th Oct 2019 2:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ENGLISH tourist has had his foot bitten off by a shark while another suffered serious leg injuries in the Whitsundays today.

The attack happened while the pair were in the water about 11km from Cid Harbour, where three tourists were attacked by sharks last year. 

RACQ CQ Rescue airlifted the two Englishmen, one aged 22 and the other 28, to Mackay Base Hospital, both arriving in a serious but stable condition at 12.40pm. 

The men were transported from Hook Passage back to the mainland by boat, a 20-minute trip, and taken by ambulance from Abell Point Marina to the sports park to meet the rescue helicopter with a doctor, critical care paramedic and rescue crewman on board.

 

The Mackay-based rescue helicopter was tasked about 10.30am and touched down on the oval in Airlie Beach about 11am.

An RACQ CQ Rescue crewman said one of the men had his foot bitten off in the attack, while the other suffered serious lacerations to his calf.

The helicopter had to be reconfigured for a dual stretcher transfer and was on the ground in Airlie Beach for about 40 minutes while the patients were transported to the oval from the marina and prepared for the flight.

Both were conscious and had been given pain relief by paramedics on scene.

