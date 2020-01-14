Menu
New recruit Latrell Mitchell hits the ground running for South Sydney. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Rugby League

First pics: Latrell hits ground running for Rabbitohs

by Fatima Kdouh
14th Jan 2020 10:17 AM
WATCHED on by club legends Greg Inglis and Sam Burgess, Latrell Mitchell has survived his first hit-out with South Sydney at Redfern.

Mitchell admitted he was slightly tentative about his first 7.30am start of the summer as the new South Sydney recruit turned up for his first training session of his NRL pre-season and as a Bunny.

With the bulk of the side's fitness and conditioning completed already, Mitchell was thrown straight into the deep end in an intense field session.

Latrell Mitchell turns out for his first Rabbitohs training session, watched on by Greg Inglis and Wayne Bennett. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Latrell takes on new team mate James Roberts at Redfern Oval. Picture: Dylan Robinson
The aspiring fullback, who admitted he has a bit of work to do over the next eight weeks, got through the session without too much trouble but the "hands on hips" stance surfaced around the 90-minute mark of Tuesday's sessions.

Recently retired Rabbitohs greats Burgess and Inglis slotted into their new roles as part of the club's coaching staff.

Inglis and Latrell were spotted exchanging intel during the session. Inglis could be seen giving Latrell tips and feedback following a defensive drill.

New recruit Latrell Mitchell hits the ground running for South Sydney. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Latrell Mitchell with Tom Burgess and NSW Blues teammate Damien Cook. Picture: Dylan Robinson
South Sydney Rabbitohs new recruit Latrell Mitchell during a training session this morning at Redfern Oval. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Burgess, in particular, was vocal during the session proving words of motivation to his former teammates. At times he even took part in some of the ball-work drills.

After months of speculation, Mitchell was released from the final year of his deal with back-to-back premiers, the Sydney Roosters to join the Rabbitohs from 2020.

The former Tricolours centre shunned a lucrative four-year contract with the Wests Tigers believed to be worth $1 million a season to sign a one-year deal with an option in season 2021 at Redfern.

Latrell Mitchell got though the training session without too much trouble. Picture: Dylan Robinson
All smiles for Latrell Mitchell in his first Rabbitohs training. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Latrell Mitchell with James Roberts and George Burgess. Picture: Dylan Robinson
