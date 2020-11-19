First placings galore for swimmers at Collinsville meet

Cannonvale Cannons Jacob Bell and Lilli Bond had successful swims at the Collinsville Development Meet.

TWENTY-FOUR Cannonvale Cannons swimmers competed at the Collinsville Development Meet.

Coach Ken Crittenden accompanied the team on Saturday, saying it was great to see all the swimmers trying their best and having fun.

Jacob Bell, Nelson Malady, Oli Bond, Tora Delac and Lilli Bond had an awesome carnival.

They won all their events and swam top times.

Five-year-old Maeve Dichiera swam in her first club carnival and had a great time.

Nate Armitage and Harris Delac raced hard and had fun.

Scarlett Gascoyne had a very successful carnival achieving first and second places for her individual events.

She was very excited with her first place in the 33m breaststroke in a time of 34.93sec (a 4.26sec PB).

Scarlett’s little brother Rory swam massive PBs and achieved top placings in his 33m breaststroke and butterfly.

Rohan Gascoyne, 12, swam excellent times and was placed in the top five for all his individual events.

Charlie Armitage had a very successful Saturday achieving silver medals in all his events and a gold medal for the relay.

Cannonvale Cannons swimmer Nelson Malady at the Collinsville Development Meet.

Charlie’s brother Flynn swam PBs in all his individual events and was very proud of his bronze medal in the 33m butterfly.

Callum Henry, 12, was delighted with his times gold medals in the 33m butterfly and breaststroke.

Charlie Doherty enjoyed the 66m breaststroke/freestyle relay and was stroke with coming first.

Hayden Bradley, Ruby Harland and Evie Doherty performed extremely well in all their events especially their 33m freestyle and backstroke, which they were placed in the top three.

Cannonvale Cannons Charlie Armitage and Charlie Dohertyat the Collinsville Development Meet.

Declan Dichiera, seven, swam fantastic times in his breaststroke and backstroke and achieved top placings.

Koa Harland swam a fantastic 33m backstroke in 57.65sec earning third place.

Mason and Tate Harland, Lochlan Jamieson and Taj Murray swam extremely well and achieved personal best times.