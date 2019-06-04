First steps toward sealing a Regional Deal

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack was in Mackay to discuss the potential for a Regional Deal.

TENTATIVE steps towards sealing a Regional Deal were taken when Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack sat down with key Mackay leaders.

Mr McCormack met with Member for Dawson George Christensen, the Greater Whitsunday Alliance, acting Mackay mayor Amanda Camm and Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox to discuss the region's potential for a 'Regional Deal'.

Mr Christensen said it was great to have the acting prime minister in Mackay just two weeks after the election.

"Mr McCormack has come here to talk to local community members about a proposal I have been touting for awhile now, and that is about doing a Regional Deal for the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday regional councils,” Mr Christensen said.

"I have been moving around the community talking to councils, various industry groups, chambers of commerce and farm groups about what a Regional Deal should look like and what projects is should include.

"Depending on who you talk to, this would encompass the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday council areas. The Regional Deal needs to focus on how we can strengthen existing industry, such as our agriculture sector - especially our sugar industry.

"There has been conversation around how we can create new industries and support fledgling ones. Another key thing for the Mackay region is how we can develop the waterfront area, which could be a focus of the deal, but basically the sky is the limit.

"From here we're going to get together a working group made up of the councils and other key local industry figures to develop the pathway forward.”

Cr Camm said Monday night's discussion had been positive.

"What this Regional Deal can potentially bring to the Greater Whitsunday region is opportunity for diversification in some of our major industries and also facilitating innovation, which will bring new jobs to the region,” she said.

"We do know there are significant changes coming to the mining sector with the introduction of automation and that's a real opportunity for our region. As well as spanning across tourism and other sectors, we see a Regional Deal as a catalyst for creating new jobs, attracting people to the region and retaining young people to the region.

"The decision on how we will progress the deal to be finalised is still to be determined but it will be on top of the agenda at the next GW3 mayors' meeting.”

GW3 chairman John Glanville said the alliance saw this as an exciting opportunity but the deal was in 'very early days'.

"What I do like is that we have a cohesive group of mayors willing to work together with us. We need to be cognisant that there will be a lot of other regional areas of Australia putting their hands up for a Regional Deal,” Mr Glanville said.

"What we have to do is put forward a plan that stands out among the rest and gets the tick of approval.”

Mr McCormack, who is also the Minister for Regional Development, said other Regional Deals had seen tens of millions of dollars in investment from the Federal government.

"These deals can potentially include half a dozen different projects and we have invested heavily in these projects,” he said.

"We need to drive investment and job opportunities. It means getting together and asking questions like, 'how do we progress the PDA through the three tiers of government?'

Mr McCormack said it also meant hand-picking projects that may have been talked about for decades and possibly bringing those to fruition, too.

"When all three tiers of government are working together cooperatively and collaboratively for a greater outcome, then we can really have something special here in the Greater Mackay Whitsunday region,” he said.