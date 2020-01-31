First talks for traditional owners and reef foundation

Vicky Brimble, Patricia Brimble, Brian Singleton and Juanita 'Wanda' Halden discussed the care, protection, promotion and conservation of the Great Barrier Reef.

A NEW collaboration between traditional owners and the Great Barrier Reef Foundation hit the region earlier this month with further partnerships between the groups on the horizon.

Foundation Engagement Manager of the Great Barrier Foundation and proud Yirrganydji Man Brian Singleton met with Giya/Gia Traditional Owners & Giya-Kaiyu directors Aunty Patricia Brimble and Vicky Brimble along with Giya-Kaiyu CEO and Wiradjuri woman Juanita ‘Wanda’ Halden.

During their meeting, they discussed avenues for the care, protection, promotion and conservation of the Great Barrier Reef.

The meeting was part of the creation of a working group where strategic advice on activities surrounding the Great Barrier Reef could be provided by the traditional owners of the area.

Ms Halden said the meeting was a success and hoped this initiative would open the dialogue around the Great Barrier Reef to better include the voices of Giya/Gia traditional owners.

“This seems to be the first time that a consortium of representatives and the Great Barrier Reef Foundation is working together,” she said

“It’s really innovative and very exciting because it allows a cultural protocol to be adopted in ways that we can all work together.

“We hope to continue an enduring connection for Giya/Gia people’s connection to their land and sea country and to be recognised and respected as traditional owners, as the only people with inherent rights to the reef through our lores and customs.”

The gathering over the weekend was part of a series of meetings with traditional owners conducted by the foundation to gain an understanding of areas of concern and interest and how solutions can be developed with respect to traditional owners.

Ms Halden hoped this would be part of a long relationship of consultation between traditional owners and the foundation.

‘It’s about ensuring the views and knowledge of traditional owners are heard and that advice and input on matters affecting or of high importance to traditional owners is recorded,” she said.

“Brian Singleton is meeting families and representatives on the ground now, and this will lead to workshops where traditional owners will come together, sharing and caring for the reef and throwing ideas on the table.

“This is a very special project and has allowed for a very respectful dialogue created by the Great Barrier Reef Foundation.”