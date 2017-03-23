First Tigerair flight from Brisbane touches down

ALL ABORD: CEO of Tourism Whitsundays Craig Turner, Cr Ron Petterson, Joel Dwyer and Vanessa Regan of Tigerair, Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox and Cr Jan Clifford at the Whitsunday Coast airport yesterday morning.

IT MAY have poured with rain this morning but not even the wet weather could put a damper on Tigerair's first direct flight from Brisbane landing in the Whitsundays.

As of today, Tigerair will operate four weekly return services between Brisbane and the Whitsunday Coast, with the inaugural service between the two destinations departing Brisbane Aiport at 7.30am and arriving into the Whitsunday Coast Airport at 9.10am this morning.

Head of Communications at Tigerair, Vanessa Regan, said it was a "great day" for Tigerair, tourism in the Whitsundays and consumers.

"We've achieved our first ever four weekly services between Brisbane and the Whitsunday Airport delivering up to 80,000 visitor seats annually," she said.

"We're launching two additional services to Sydney this week as well (so) in total, by the end of the week, close to 200,000 visitor seats will come through this airport annually."

Tigerair touches down: The first Brisbane to Whitsunday Coast Tigerair touched down this morning

The morning wasn't taken lightly, with each guest greeted with a goody bag and a warm welcome as they entered the airport. Queensland's Father of the year and Bowen resident Gary Prior acknowledged the traditional owners of the land before a traditional dance was performed.

The new Brisbane-Whitsunday Coast services are being facilitated by an additional (third) A320 aircraft, which arrived overnight and will be based in Brisbane, creating an additional 50 Brisbane based jobs in the form of cabin crew, pilots and ground staff.

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox said the flights would meanwhile benefit the Whitsunday region an incredible amount.

"It means increased restaurant visitation, more accommodation (and) a lot of opportunities," he said.

"Statistics show that $235 a day is spent in our region.

"With an additional 80,000 seats coming to our region, that is an absolute boom for our economy so we really thank Tigerair for that."

TOUCH DOWN: The first passengers of the Tigerair Brisbane to Whitsunday Coast flight exiting the plane this morning. Inge Hansen

And the holiday makers were happy too, with one couple, Kim and Terry Carney having travelled all the way from the UK.

"We've never been (in the Whitsundays) before," Terry said.

"We've got a trip out to Whitehaven Beach tomorrow."

To celebrate the new flights, Tigerair have put 500 seats on Brisbane to Whitsunday Coast flights on sale at 11am from just $49 each way.

"There's no secret to it, just getting in quick," Ms Regan said.

As well as this, Tigerair, with the support from Whitsunday Regional Council, has provided five families with a free overnight trip to Brisbane on the first flight from Whitsunday Coast to Brisbane, with accommodation, transfers, and a day of sightseeing on top of the SkyPoint Observation Deck on the Gold Coast included.