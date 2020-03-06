First-time rider to World Superbike qualifier

READY: Henry Snell qualified third at Phillip Islands World Superbike event, just 0.244 seconds off the winner.

JUMPING on a road bike just four months ago, Bowen teen Henry Snell is already racking up achievements after qualifying third at Phillip Island’s World Superbike event.

His final time was just 0.244 seconds off the winner.

Racing in the Oceania Junior Cup, the Bowen 14-year-old raced alongside 19 other riders between the ages of 11 and 16, all racing on a Yamaha YZF-R15.

Motorcycling Australia’s Oceania Junior Cup is an all-inclusive program, which started in 2019 designed to develop aspiring young riders.

Henry’s dad, Rodger Snell, said everybody was impressed by the talent of the young riders on the day and he was “really proud” of Henry’s achievement.

“And it was in the wet, on wet tyres. It was an incredible effort,” he said.

“The only thing that he’s missing is race craft, but that comes with experience.

“We are over the moon, his mechanic said he’ll be really quick, he was really impressed.”

Mr Snell said Henry was disappointed with his results and was perhaps too young to realise exactly how much of an achievement it was.

“I think now he’s realised he went well, he just wanted to be first,” he said.

Mr Snell said the families and all the young riders had “become a family”, supporting each other with tips, tools and more.

“They’re all so humble, they all help each other and hang out,” he said.

“There are no egos, they’re just mates.”

YOUNG STAR: Yamaha Motor Australia director Taka Kaieda pictured with Bowen local, Henry Snell.

The Oceania Junior Cup gives racers access to a team of mechanics, coaches, bikes, tools and clothing, an opportunity that Mr Snell said had made it possible for Henry to get involved in the road bike circuit.

“A lot of the dads have said they wish this had of been around when they were their age,” he said.

“Without this we couldn’t afford to do it, the program was a chance for us to give it a crack.

“It was a really good move by Motorcycle Australia and Yamaha to get this going.”

The racers are given the same bike, and the opportunity to race some of the best tracks in Australia with international racers and coaches watching, making it a stepping stone to the international circuit.

“Put them on the same bikes and you can see what they do, it’s all down to the rider,” he said.

“Damian Cudlin, the coach, said it’s one of the best races he’s seen from juniors.”

Henry Snell is contracted to Motorcycling Australia and also sponsored by Kawasaki for dirt bike racing, which is where he began his love of bike racing.

Henry placed third in the qualifying race, just ahead of Lucas Quinn who went on to win races one, two and three of the day.

There were three races after the qualifying event, with Mr Snell saying Henry performed well but was “cautious’ at the beginning of the day.

“The first race Henry was third out of the box and ended up in 10th position,” he said.

“Second race he got a good start in the front pack but came into the last turn and got hit and pushed off the track so he ended up in 11th position.

“The third race he had a great start, in lap four he was leading and ended up in seventh.”

Next on the cards for the junior riders is the Oceania Junior Cup, which will be at Wakefield Park later this month and then on to Goulburn on March 27-29.