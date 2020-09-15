First-time venue to kick off Origin series

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 04: Brydens Lawyers NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler and Maroons Coach Kevin Walters with the State on Origin Sheild at Elder Park during the 2020 NRL State or Origin series launch at Adelaide Oval on February 04, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

The 2020 State of Origin series will kick-off in Adelaide for the first time in history after the NRL finalised venues for the men's and women's series.

Adelaide Oval will host the opening Origin match on Wednesday, November 4.

Sydney's ANZ Stadium will host Game II on Wednesday, November 11 and Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium will host a potential decider on Wednesday, November 18.

The Blues and Maroons take their rivalry to South Australia for the first time.

The Women's State of Origin will be held on Friday, November 13 at Sunshine Coast Stadium - this year's home venue for the Melbourne Storm.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo is excited to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the biggest rivalry in Australian sport.

"This year will be special," Abdo said.

"The concept has come so far since Arthur Beetson famously led Queensland onto Lang Park in 1980 with his hands covered in chalk.

"This year, for the first time, it will be played as its own stand-alone series throughout November. Fans have long suggested the series should be played in a separate window to the Telstra Premiership and now we have the opportunity to trial the concept."

Abdo praised the commission and the game's government partners for working tirelessly with health officials to ensure Origin is showcased across three different states this year.

"State of Origin is the greatest rivalry in Australian sport and Australia's most watched television event," he said.

"It transcends the two states and captivates the interests of the entire nation.

"We are excited to play this historic game in South Australia for the very first time.

"In recent years Origin has captivated Melbourne and Perth and we cannot wait to see how the people of Adelaide respond. The interest from states, outside NSW and Queensland, to host our showpiece event is extraordinary."

The women’s Origin will be a stand-alone on the Sunshine Coast.

Abdo said crowd capacities at each venue would be determined before the end of the month. The NRL will work closely with each venue to implement their COVID Safe Plans to ensure a safe environment for all crowds.

Supporters who had previously purchased general tickets, NRL Hospitality or NRL Travel packages will be contacted directly by either the NRL, Ticketek or NRL Official Agents regarding their purchase and options available to them.

A two-week refund window has been created for fans who have purchased tickets but will not be able to attend the games.

Abdo also declared the stand-alone women's Origin in Queensland would be another highlight of the season.

He said the Commission had made it a priority to ensure all elite women's domestic matches proceeded as scheduled this year.

"To be able to play our third ever women's Origin match on the Sunshine Coast as originally hoped is incredibly important to us," he said.

"The women's game is such an important part of our Game and despite the pandemic we will play both NRLW and Women's Origin this season. In a year full of challenges, we will make history again with the first women's Origin match in Queensland."

The rescheduled State of Origin matches are as follows:

Game I - Wednesday 4th November 2020, Adelaide Oval

Game II - Wednesday 11th November 2020, ANZ Stadium

Game III - Wednesday 18th November 2020, Suncorp Stadium

Women's SOO - Friday 13th November 2020, Sunshine Coast Stadium

The official announcement will be made on Tuesday, according to Hooper.

New South Wales are the defending champions, having won State of Origin titles in 2018 and 2019. The Blues have not won three consecutive series since 2005.

Queensland have won 21 of the 38 completed Origin series played since 1982, while New South Wales have managed 15, with two draws.

James Tedesco celebrates the winning try during Game 3 in 2019.

Despite being riddled with injury throughout the 2020 season, Blues fullback Tom Trbojevic could still feature in November's Origin series, according to New South Wales coach Brad Fittler.

"He's a very good player Tom, he is one of the best in the game, so if he is fit and healthy, he gets a start," Fittler said on Channel 9's Sunday Footy Show.

"We have a 27-man squad, so a lot will be determined over the next six weeks as well.

"See how he goes over the next two games.

"Given the doctor situation, we'll have a good idea of how Tom is.

"We lean on a lot of the clubs and ask about their players and where they're at the moment.

"The strain and the stresses coming from the protocols and how that's affecting them, that would bring injuries itself, not having the freedoms you're normally used to."

After more than two months on the sidelines, Trbojevic is expected to make his NRL return when the Manly Sea Eagles host the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday afternoon.

