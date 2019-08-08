First timers take over 1950s American diner

DINE IN: Peter Miller is the new owner of George's Diner and Conway Tourist Park .

DINE IN: Peter Miller is the new owner of George's Diner and Conway Tourist Park . Monique Preston

RENOWNED Whitsundays restaurant George's Diner and the tourist park it is situated in have new owners.

Peter and Karyn Miller took over the diner and Conway Tourist Park last week from George Pauly and Debbie Brown.

The Millers are old hands in the caravan park industry, with 15 years owning parks in Victoria and Queensland.

They still own one in Mt Isa - Sunset Top Tourist Park.

It is the first time they have owned a restaurant, however, but it's something Mr Miller plans to take in his stride.

"I think it's good,” he said of the new challenge.

With former parks in Bright in Victoria and Goondiwindi in Queensland, Mr Miller is pleased to now have a park by the ocean, rather than inland.

"We wanted coastal. The Whitsundays is a bonus,” he said.

While Mrs Miller is based in Newcastle, Mr Miller plans to be hands-on in Conway at least until after Christmas.

After that, his current managers at Mt Isa will move to Conway to manage the park and he will put new managers in at Mt Isa.

Mr Miller will then do rotating shifts with his Conway managers.

"Once you get your systems in place, it should run smoothly,” he said.

With many Whitsundays locals also enjoying eating out at the George's Diner, Mr Miller said he didn't have any plans to change it from its 1950s American diner theme.

However, there may be a name change in the future.

The menu may also change slightly, with Mr Miller keen to add hot dogs to the list of favourites that already includes burgers and milkshakes.

As for the tourist park, Mr Miller plans to tidy it up a bit, do some painting and install solar lights along the pathways to make it easier for visitors to get around.

They are also installing a new booking system that will allow people to do online bookings as well as by telephone.