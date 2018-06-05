First whales spotted in Whitsunday waters

First whales of the season spotted off Hook Passage on Monday.

THERE she blows - winter whales have once again arrived in the Whitsundays.

Passengers and crew of the Cruise Whitsundays Great Barrier Reef vessel, SeaFlight, were lucky enough to spot the first whale of the season yesterday.

Cruise Whitsundays skipper, Mark Edwards, confirmed that the whales reared their heads above the surface eight kilometres north east off Hook Passage.

This sighting marks the beginning of whale season in the Whitsundays which usually occurs between June and August each year.

For three months the sheltered waters of the Whitsundays offer safe refuge to thousands of migrating humpback and pilot whales.

The warm temperatures throughout winter, as well as the tranquil water surrounding the islands makes for perfect location to rest before heading further north to give birth.

Ironically, Mr Edwards pointed out that the sighting coincides with a momentous occasion in the history of the Whitsundays.

"Today, 4th June also marks the 248th anniversary of Lieutenant James Cook travelling through and naming Whitsunday Passage,” he said.

If you are lucky enough to spot a whale off the Whitsunday coast please send your photos to editor@whitsundaytimes.com.au.