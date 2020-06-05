First Whitsunday island announces reopening

DAYDREAM Island will soon welcome guests after more than three months of closures due to coronavirus.

The island closed in late March with restrictions bringing tourism to a grinding halt.

However, Daydream Island Resort chief operating officer Dilip Madhok said he looked forward to welcoming people back to the island from July 1, in time for the winter school holidays.

“We are excited and ready to welcome back local Queensland families so they can continue making many more happy memories,” he said.

As part of its reopening, the island is offering a Queensland Locals Winter Escape package that includes a full buffet breakfast, complimentary use of all non-motorised water sport and resort recreational activities.

The island’s Living Reef is also going strong after a break from guests with nine new shovel nose rays and 10 new epaulette shark babies that visitors will be able to enjoy on their return.

A new eco tour lead by the island’s marine biologists will be launched with the reopening.

Daydream Island is the first of the Whitsunday islands to welcome guests with InterContinental Hayman Island Resort announcing this week it will reopen from September 1.

Speaking in April, a spokeswoman from Hamilton Island Enterprises said Hamilton Island would remain closed to visitors until July 1, but the reopening date would depend on government advice.