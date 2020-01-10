First yacht pegged to arrive tonight

The Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam yacht will claim line honours in the fifth leg of the Round the World Clipper Race this evening. Image: Supplied.

THE FRONT RUNNER in the fifth leg of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race is due to cross the finish line at approximately 8pm this evening.

The Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam crew lead the pack, with Imagine Your Korea pegged to cross the line between midnight and 2am and Gotobermuda to follow from 5-7am tomorrow.

However, these times are due to change as crews battle tricky conditions heading towards the Whitsundays.

The fifth leg in the round to world race set off from Freemantle just before Christmas before crews sailed 3,514 nautical miles around the south of Australia and headed north along the east coast.

The leaderboard has consistently shifted throughout the All Australian leg and the East Australian Current has played its part in making this one of the most strategic races of the circumnavigation to date.

This race has been run on elapsed time as Punta del Este, Visit Sanya, China and Unicef departed Freemantle 48 hours after the first eight yachts.

Once all teams have been welcomed into the Coral Sea Marina Resort, the results of this race will be announced.

