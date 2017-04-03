Fish D'vine and KC's unite

FISH D'vine and KC's Bar and Grill have more in common than one might think.

Fish D'vine owner Kevin Collins said it was a "quirk of history" that the founder of KC's Bar and Grill shared his name when they began operating in 1981.

As such, it was only fitting for the two quintessentially Airlie Beach venues to join forces tonight to feed hungry residents who haven't had a decent meal since Cyclone Debbie hit last Tuesday.

Mr Collins said it sent a powerful message for the two restaurants to come together.

"Everyone is doing it hard and we have had a great symbiosis with KC's since forever they are the steak house we are the fishos," he said.

"The message from having KC's and Kieran McCarthy under our roof is that we are all in this together and we just want to give locals something to smile about so they remember the best part of this town.

Offering a special menu featuring both steak and seafood options at a reasonable price, people are welcome to enjoy the best the two restaurants have to offer at the Fish D'vine venue tonight.

People are welcome to soak up the vibrant atmosphere at Fish D'vine until 10-11pm.

KC's Bar and Grill will be able to operate again once power has returned to the Whitsundays.