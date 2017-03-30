Fish D'vine feeds the Airlie community

FISH D'Vine have well and truly embraced community goodwill in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.

Within an hour up to 200 hungry people lined up to fill their stomachs with sausages, burgers, salad, fruit, muffins and iceblocks.

Owner Kevin Collins said he wanted to help the community in the best way he could.

"We normally put the food on the boats every day but obviously boats aren't running so we might as well give it away," he said.

Anyone in need of food should bring their own containers and bowls to the old island Traders building 100m past Jubilee Pocket IGA.

People are asked to come and leave as quick as possible due to a lack of decent parking.

This comes as Whitsunday residents are stuck without power and water and are forced to wait out the aftermath.

The Fish D'vine restaurant flooded last night so people should avoid the restaurant.

Mr Collins was critical of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull for only flying over the region to land in Bowen this morning.

"He flew over us, what is reminds me of is that famous photo of George Bush looking over the window of Airforce one at New Orleans because he didn't want to get his shoes wet," he said.