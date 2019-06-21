Fish willing to play the game

NICE CATCH: Visiting angler from the Gold Coast, Logan Birks was ecstatic to catch this thumper of a coral trout during his trip with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charters.

NICE CATCH: Visiting angler from the Gold Coast, Logan Birks was ecstatic to catch this thumper of a coral trout during his trip with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charters. Mick Underwood

DINGO BEACH AND HYDEAWAY BAY

HOW nice is it out on the ocean at the moment.

Finally everything has aligned, flat seas, sunny weather and some good fish that are willing to play the game.

Local lad Philip Wells getting in on the hot jewfish bite that's going on during a recent trip with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charters. Mick Underwood

For me, the past week has all been about getting out wide and hammering away at the deeper rubble, reef and fern patches as that is where the most consistent bite has been, which is pretty typical for this time of the year.

Some fairly solid back jewfish have been hitting the deck on a daily basis and are pretty much the star of the show at the moment.

Local lad Sam Sharpen with a dogtooth tuna caught while jigging at the reef with Sea Fever Sport Fishing Charters. Ashley Mathews

Mixed in with them have been a few grunter, nannygai and some thumper coral trout. About the only deepwater species that we've missed out on in recent days has been fingermark but I reckon we've been blitzed by a few corkers that haven't made it to the boat.

For the bulk of these species, the best bite has been when the tide has been in full flow with the exception of the coral trout that have come out to play as the tide slows down. For lure fishos, micro jigs are working a treat and bait-orientated anglers haven't been left out of the game either as fresh strip baits have been bringing plenty of fish unstuck.

A relaxing Sunday morning on the water with A-one Fishing Charters. Kathy and Darrel George with their nannygai. Olly Gallea

A little tip for those of you keen to catch a jew on bait, don't be miserly with it.

Put the biggest piece of bait that you can find on your hook, they love it.

Darrel George with a nannygai he caught while on a recent trip with A-one Fishing Charters. Contributed

I was hoping over the last few days while fishing out in these deeper areas that I'd run across a spanish mackerel or two but as yet it hasn't happened and the bait schools are scarce as well.

We've been getting some nice school mackerel further inshore, but as yet no spaniards. I have been hearing reports though that are few are getting caught out in the main group of islands off Airlie Beach.

Good luck to you all this week, make the most of the weather, get your backside out there and amongst it.

Mick Underwood,

Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charters