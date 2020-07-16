Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A tropical fish, notorious for its ill temper, is going viral on social media after someone noticed its mouth looked like a human’s.
A tropical fish, notorious for its ill temper, is going viral on social media after someone noticed its mouth looked like a human’s.
Pets & Animals

Fish with ‘luscious’ human lips goes viral

16th Jul 2020 8:26 PM

A tropical fish, notorious for its strong teeth and ill temper, is going viral for its incredibly human-like mouth.

Photos of the triggerfish were posted on Twitter earlier this month, with the account joking "her lips are hotter than mine".

Triggerfish, found mainly in tropical and subtropical reefs, are well-known for being highly territorial and will attack divers and snorkellers if they swim near their nests.

Both the picasso and titan triggerfish are notorious for viciously defending their eggs and nests against intruders, including scuba divers and snorkellers.

The Picasso triggerfish in the wild. Picture: iStock
The Picasso triggerfish in the wild. Picture: iStock

The small picasso triggerfish poses little threat to humans however the titan triggerfish, which can grow up to 75cm in length, can cause serious problems for divers due to its size and powerful teeth. Some divers have left the water with their fins completely destroyed after altercations with triggerfish.

All triggerfish have small but strong mouths and teeth, designed to crush up shells.

The photos of the above triggerfish kicked off some hilarious reactions on social media, with Twitter users baffled by how much it resembled a human.

 

 

Originally published as Fish with 'luscious' human lips goes viral

triggerfish wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FELINE FRENZY: Why so many cats have been caught wandering

        premium_icon FELINE FRENZY: Why so many cats have been caught wandering

        Offbeat Whitsunday cats appear to be flouting stay at home orders + HARRY BRUCE’S view

        Teen bitten on face by dog in Bowen

        premium_icon Teen bitten on face by dog in Bowen

        Breaking Emergency services were called to a Bowen property late this afternoon.

        Brunker responds to ‘bad finances’ claims flung at council

        premium_icon Brunker responds to ‘bad finances’ claims flung at council

        Council News The response comes after the Whitsunday Regional Council handed down their new...

        Push for more testing with ‘open borders and busy town’

        premium_icon Push for more testing with ‘open borders and busy town’

        Health A Whitsunday doctor says testing is more important now than ever before.