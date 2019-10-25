Fisherman relives dramatic rescue from hospital bed

RESCUE RECOVERY: Geoff Tilton is recovering in hospital after his trawler began taking on water off the Coast yesterday.

A 71-YEAR-OLD man remains in hospital with a heart condition after he was rescued from a sinking prawn trawler off the Coast yesterday afternoon.

Geoff Tilton, from Palmview, told the Daily he was "doing okay" after he had a medical episode on-board his trawler the Liberty II 28km off Mooloolaba.

"It wasn't a heart attack, it was more of a stress attack," Mr Tilton said.

"I'm waiting to see a doctor."

A distress beacon alerted the Australian Maritime Safety Authority about 3.15pm and 28-year-old man, also on-board, called authorities saying the vessel was taking on water.

Sunshine Coast water police officer Senior Constable Murray Lyons said the two men were taken by the water police boat back to the Mooloolah River where they were met by paramedics.

They were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital where Mr Tilton remains in a stable condition.

He expected to receive treatment for a heart condition.

Sen Const Lyons said the prawn trawler was believed to come from Mooloolaba.

The authority thanked both rescue crews for their swift response.

In a statement, the authority said the rescue was another example of how distress beacons and a form of two-way communication, in this case a mobile phone, could provide rescue authorities with the information they needed to perform a fast and effective rescue.