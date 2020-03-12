Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Territorian Jethro Kahler has become the fifth fisherman to win big through BetEasy’s Million Dollar Fish Season 5 competition. Picture: KATRINA BRIDGEFORD.
Territorian Jethro Kahler has become the fifth fisherman to win big through BetEasy’s Million Dollar Fish Season 5 competition. Picture: KATRINA BRIDGEFORD.
Fishing

Million Dollar Fish $10,000 barra caught

by SHEETAL SINGH
12th Mar 2020 7:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TERRITORIAN Jethro Kahler's faith in the fishing gods has been restored.

A few fishing seasons back Jethro snagged himself a $10,000 barra that had been tagged for the BetEasy's Million Dollar Fish competition.

Only problem was he caught it outside the competition's time frame and had to be content with just his prized fish.

Jethro couldn't believe his luck on Monday night when he hauled in another red tagged Barramundi worth $10,000. The 87cm fish was caught in a culvert in the Adelaide River.

"When I caught this Barra, I saw the red tag and literally dived on it," he said.

"My mate reeled in another 91cm Barra as well- we could have got more but we were pretty happy with the red tag so we went home and celebrated with a few beers." he said. "It was a pretty good afternoon and when we caught it we thought that it's finally redemption."

He plans on putting the cash towards car repairs for him and his friend.

More Stories

Show More
fishing million dollar fish northern territory

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cane farmers slam DAF over reef regulations

        premium_icon Cane farmers slam DAF over reef regulations

        News A war of words has erupted between Queensland farmers and representatives of the State Government over reef regulations

        Unlikely industry affected by coronavirus

        premium_icon Unlikely industry affected by coronavirus

        News As the demand for protective masks increases, one profession in the region is...

        Man fined for flying on another person’s ticket

        premium_icon Man fined for flying on another person’s ticket

        News "He was not trying to avoid detection by authorities."

        Residents without reception for nearly two weeks

        premium_icon Residents without reception for nearly two weeks

        News Telstra have responded as one business owner must drive several kilometres for...