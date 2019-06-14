FISHING: Optimum weather for anglers this weekend

Steve and Emma Simson battled the windy conditions on Sunday morning to score these beauties on an A-one Fishing Charter.

Steve and Emma Simson battled the windy conditions on Sunday morning to score these beauties on an A-one Fishing Charter. Olly Gallea

Dingo Beach and Hydeaway Bay

GOOD news for all you Monday to Friday workers out there: it appears the weather gods are going to show us a little reprieve this weekend, with nice, calm conditions forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

It might be time to get out and chase that first big mackerel of the season.

The continued run of trade breezes has kept most of us on the inshore grounds over the last few days and the fishing has been a bit of a battle too.

There have still been a few nice coral trout coming to hand but anglers have had to move around regularly and work hard to get a

feed.

One point of interest with the trout fishing over the last few days is that bait fishing has yielded good numbers of fish but mostly under-sized models.

By switching to either casting or trolling hard bodies around the shallow country we've been able to get some better quality fish to play the game.

The bait activity has started to pick up over the last week which is good news for anybody who enjoys a bit of pelagic fishing.

There have been schools of herring and garfish congregating out in front of Dingo Beach, Hydeaway Bay, in Gloucester passage and off the beaches in the Cape Gloucester region.

As long as the bait hangs around we should be able to enjoy some nice light tackle fun chasing school mackerel, queenfish and the like.

Throwing various surface lures at any bait schools is normally a reliable ploy and the visual aspect of this style of fishing makes it exciting as well.

The beach fishing hasn't been too bad of recent with some nice flathead and whiting being willing to play the game.

If you're stuck for something to do this weekend, put the kids and a couple of light rods in the car and head out this way so they can have a go at catching their own dinner straight off the beach.

Mick Underwood,

Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charters