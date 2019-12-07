FISHING REPORT: Coral trout legal but snub fishermen's bait

FIND out what's biting where before heading out this weekend.

Dingo Beach /Hydeaway Bay

IT'S all well and good that we can legally chase coral trout again but now the mongrel things have gone and got themselves a good dose of lock jaw.

Normally when they get tough you can still expect to get a few juvenile specimens, but at the moment even they are turning their noses up at anything that's offered to them.

Lucky for us that we live where we do and there's always other options.

For the last few days there have been some really dense schools of bait fish hanging around close to the inshore area.

Some of the schools have been so thick that they have looked like cloud shadows moving around on the water.

Hanging inshore and gorging themselves on the available food supply has been multiple members of the pelagic brigade.

Both mac and longtail tuna have been the most prevalent predator around and, in among them, has been some good numbers of school mackerel as well.

Resident Frank celebrates his 50th out with A-one Fishing Charters and this longtail tuna.

The trick to catching a few of these guys at the moment is to use the smallest lures that you have in your tackle box.

The bait fish they are currently feeding on are right at the minuscule end of the scale.

Out around the outer edges of the islands the deeper reef and rubble patches are providing some quality entertainment and there have been some nice fish coming to hand.

Grunter, fingermark and nannygai have all been playing the game and they have been willing a variety of jigs and fresh baits.

A little tip for you is that a lot of the better fish aren't lurking right on any significant structure.

They have been up to a couple of hundred metres down current on a featureless sea floor waiting for any scraps to come to them.

You don't typically find a lot of fish out in these areas but when you do find one, it'll be a beauty.

Up in the creeks things have quietened down a bit with the exception of a few jacks being caught.

There have been a few locals getting out and about trying to catch a feed of mud crabs recently.

But, for what I've seen, most efforts have been fruitless and the legal crabs that have been caught have been in poor condition.

Mick Underwood

Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charters