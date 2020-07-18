Fishing report: Spanish mackerel hot target at outer islands

Contributed by Mick Underwood.

FISHING: Well, it was nice to have the wind settle a little bit even if it was for only two or three days.

It was cool to see plenty of people getting out and about on the ocean making the most of it and for what I have witnessed there were plenty of quality fish caught as well.

Out around the outer islands anglers are giving the Spanish mackerel plenty of attention and there have been some nice specimens caught.

As is normal for this time of the year, slow trolling wolf herring is the most popular ploy to catch a feed of these guys.

Out in the same areas the deeper reef fishing has been harder to pick but by moving around regularly there have still been some nice fish to be caught.

Mark Norton caught his personal best fish, which was a lovely coral trout and it was cooked for dinner perfectly at the new Fish D'Vine. Photo: A-One Sport Fishing Charters

Big gold spot cod and coral trout appear to be the most active fish feeding down deep at the moment.

Normally when we’re in the guts of winter I struggle to get a bite out of the bigger trout but not this year, they are biting like a beauty and they’re coming out of all depths of water from four to 40 metres.

The beach fishing has been firing nicely also and the star of the show has been squid.

They can currently be found along any of our beaches in the Hydeaway Bay region but the beaches on the northern side of Cape Gloucester are where the bigger numbers of them are congregating.

If you intend on going for a squid hunt don’t forget to pack a few small soft plastics as well, as the same country that the squid are hiding on is holding some big flathead also.

Up in the creeks there have been some big chunky mudcrabs getting caught and the fishing hasn’t been too bad either.

For what I have seen blue salmon and mangrove jack have been the main fish getting caught.

We are so lucky that we live in the Whitsundays, it doesn’t matter what time of the year it is or what the weather is doing there is always something to catch somewhere so this weekend get out there and have a go, you just never know what you might wind up coming home with.