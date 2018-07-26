FISHING REPORT: Spanish mackerel out in numbers

NICE ONE: Jason Oliver was pretty stoked to catch his first big spanish mackerel.

NICE ONE: Jason Oliver was pretty stoked to catch his first big spanish mackerel. CONTRIBUTED

Islands

REPORTS from the islands have been good, with a lot of anglers catching a good feed of fish.

Spanish mackerel are the fish to chase at the moment, with plenty being reported by anglers getting out there early. One angler reporting seven fish off double cones and was back home by 10.30am, while a few afternoon anglers struggled to catch one or two mackerel.

Double cones, double rock and mackerel bay have had the best reports, with a lot of anglers catching a mackerel from these places.

Coral trout have been biting OK but anglers said they have had to move around a lot to get a few in the Esky, with sweetlip being plentiful around the fringing reef.

Jewfish have still been in great numbers in the deeper holes around the islands, with a few also coming from Hayman wide grounds as well.

HOOKED: Shane Allan, and sons Steven Dickinson and Charlie Dickinson caught some nice spanish mackerel while fishing on Friday afternoon.

Creeks/rivers

Proserpine River has been crabbing well, with the last set of neaps still having a lot of run in the tide.

King salmon have been getting caught on live prawns and small live mullet fishing in the deeper bends of the river.

Barramundi have been a bit slower but are still being hooked up by anglers flicking soft plastics into the shallower banks of the creek.

The coastal creeks have had a lot of blue salmon and flathead around the mouths of the creeks, with the rising tide being the best time from reports.

Mangrove jack have been a bit slow, with only a couple of reports from anglers catching one of these.

Lawrence Oliver with a hefty GT caught trolling a current line. CONTRIBUTED

Rock walls

The Whisper Bay boat ramp rock wall and the front of Abell Point Marina are still the best places to fish, with loads of herring around these areas.

Anglers have been reporting a lot of golden trevally, giant trevally, blue salmon and some smaller mackerel species.

The best way to fish is to use live bait with a small sinker.

Fishing prawns around the same areas have also been doing some damage, with anglers reporting huge golden trevally and a few grunter being caught on the run-in tide.

Grant Spees, Whitsunday Fishing World

Thomas Shields holding up a giant herring he caught while sight casting the flats with a small soft plastic and light spin gear. Contributed

Dingo Beach/ Hydeaway Bay

Out around the outer islands there have been some nice spanish mackerel and giant trevally getting caught.

Slow-trolling wolf herring has been getting most of the bites.

The deeper reef and rubble patches haven't been fishing too bad and it's nice too see a few good grunter starting to bite in this country.

Back in Edgecumbe Bay, a lot of the bait has moved out to deeper water and most of the school mackerel and golden trevally have followed out wide as well.

There is a plethora of sport fishing species available for anglers up on the flats and this style of fishing will only improve throughout the next couple of months.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charters