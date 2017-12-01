Fishos have fingers crossed for weekend

GIANT GT: Thomas Vodli from the Gold Coast caught and released this ripper giant trevally at the reef with Sea Fever Sportfishing earlier this year.

GIANT GT: Thomas Vodli from the Gold Coast caught and released this ripper giant trevally at the reef with Sea Fever Sportfishing earlier this year.

Rivers

SMALLER tides have seen the crab numbers get better, with most managing to catch a decent feed.

Salmon and grunter can be found feeding on prawns around the rock bars and drains. Live, dead prawns or long slender strip baits fished on a light running sinker rig.

There have been lots of reports of barra biting well. Being closed season all barra must be released.

Care must be taken handling these fish and a swift return to the water will ensure their survival with minimum stress.

The smaller coastal creeks around the area have been firing with mangrove jack on half pilchards and mullet fillets.

Craig landed a ripper of a gold spot cod earlier this year with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Rockwalls

CANNONVALE Beach is fishing well for whiting and the odd flathead during the run in tide on prawn baits.

Queenfish, trevally and small mackerel have been harassing the bait schools around Shute Harbour in the early morning and late afternoon.

The best way to target these fish is with poppers and diving lures as the herring schools haven't been around with the wind.

Whitsunday locals Dave and Nate Morris. This was Nate's first tuna and his biggest fish ever and caught with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing recently.

As the wind dies off over the next week hopefully the herring schools move back into Shute which will make catching these fish a bit easier.

Grunter have been fishing well off the rock walls around Port of Airlie and Whisper Bay boat ramp.

The sailing club has seen a few nice fingermark bream being caught using live mullet.

Islands

THE reports from the islands has been a bit slow with the wind the way it has been.

The guys who have still gone out have reported the tuna are still around the close islands.

Coral trout and sweetlip have also been caught in decent numbers around the Molle Island group and Daydream.

This weekend, with the bigger tides coming and some better weather, there should be some great catches of coral trout and sweetlip.

And we should hear of some mackerel getting caught out around the wider islands.

Ryan Fuller, Whitsunday Fishing World