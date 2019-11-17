‘Fit, strapping and young’ suffer incurable, tragic disease

DOING SOMETHING POSITIVE: Andrew Williams cycles for MS.

MILLIONS of people suffer from Multiple Schlerosis, a heartbreaking and incurable disease that destroys the tissue in their brains, spinal cords and optic nerves.

Watching his mate's struggle spurred one Warwick man to join the cause and he has since cycled hundreds of kilometres to raise money for research.

Andrew Williams said the chronic disease was debilitating for those diagnosed.

"Once it starts taking hold it affects everything about your daily life," he said.

"Just simple things you take for granted become harder and harder until it eventually gets to the stage where you need full time care."

It can be devastating for those affected, many of whom go from "fit, strapping and young" to being unable to live independently.

"There is no age barrier," Mr Williams said.

"One guy that rides with us is just 22 or 23 years old and he has MS.

"Eventually the body just deteriorates."

Medications for MS ease symptoms of the disease but are unable to stop it from progressing entirely.

That is why Mr Williams needs your help.

This summer Mr Williams hopes to welcome hundreds of supporters to a dinner under the stars to raise money for MS research.

"I'd like to see 150 to 200 people out there dining on the Risdon Oval," he said.

"We'll have canapes and champagne on arrival, which a live band and internationally acclaimed poet Rupert McCall.

"There'll be a raffle and an auction and live music so we can all just have a bit of fun."

The event will be held on Saturday, February 15 and Mr Williams is looking for local businesses to get involved.

"I'm lucky enough that I'm in a position where I can give back, do something positive and add something good," he said.

"And if anyone else wants to get involved all they need to do is yell out."

For more information please call Mr Williams at Elders Real Estate on 07 4667 8200.