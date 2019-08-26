Fitness community in shock after death at triathlon festival

A woman has died after a medical episode at the Townsville Triathlon and Multisport Festival. Picture: Alix Sweeney

TOWNSVILLE'S fitness community was left shocked after a woman died during the Townsville Triathlon and Multisport Festival.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s, died during the trail run of the event yesterday.

Emergency services were called to an off-road location in the Townsville Town Common just before 9am after an athlete was found unconscious.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the situation was classed as a medical incident.

It is understood paramedics administered CPR and the rescue helicopter was called to fly the patient to hospital, but the woman could not be revived.

A spokeswoman for the Townsville Triathlon and Multisport Festival said the organisation was "deeply saddened to confirm the death of an athlete during the trail run" at the event yesterday.

"Our condolences go out to the athlete's family and friends, whom we will continue to support," she said.

"At this stage it is believed to have occurred due to a medical incident.

"Medical support responded to the incident immediately. The Townsville Triathlon and Multisport Festival are working with the local authorities.

"Out of respect to the family, we are unable to comment any further on this incident."

A convoy of emergency services, including a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service technical rescue response unit, was seen leaving an off-road path near the Freshwater Lagoon in the Town Common.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

Sarah-Jayne Miller, who won the 21km leg of the trail run event, said it was incredibly sad to hear a competitor had died during the race.

"That's such a tragedy, that's very sad," she said.

"That's devastating for the family, but devastating for everyone involved as well."

The festival has been held on both days the past two weekends.

Last week a cyclist competing in the triathlon was seriously injured after a freak accident when he crashed his bike. Townsville police Inspector Damian Irvine said the man lost control of his bicycle after he hit a reflective cat's eye on the road and veered into a car, crashing head on.

"Unfortunately as a result of that he's received pretty ­serious injuries to his arm and also some nasty gashes to his face," he said.

Insp Irvine said there was nothing organisers could have done to prevent the crash.