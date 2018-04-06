Fittest woman on the planet claims gold medal

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 06: Tia-Clair Toomey of Australia celebrates with family and friends after winning the gold medal during the Women's 58kg Weightlifting Final on day two of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre on April 6, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

THE GAMES: The fittest woman on the planet can now call herself a Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

The Sunshine Coast-born, Gladstone Crossfit owner Tia-Clair Toomey lifted 87kg in the snatch to sit 1kg behind Canadian Tali Darsigny heading into the clean and jerk in the women's 58kg weightlifting event.

Darsigny lifted 112kg with her final lift for a total of 201kg, and Toomey needed to lift 114kg to earn gold in her Commonwealth Games debut.

The 24-year-old delivered.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 06: Tia-Clair Toomey of Australia celebrates her gold winning lift in the clean and jerk during the Women's Weightlifting 58kg on day two of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre on April 6, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Michael Steele

It was a fairytale result for Toomey, who dedicated her performance to her late cousin.

"My cousin Jade... she was meant to be coming to watch me compete and I will be definitely lifting for her and I'll have her in my heart come game day and to be on that platform," Toomey said earlier this week.

Toomey won the 2017 CrossFit Games world championship in the closest result of the event's history, beating Brisbane's Kara Webb by just two points.

The Gold Coast Games gold medal caps a stellar rise for the weightlifter.

In 2015 she was 26th at the world championships in Houston, and two years ago finished 14th at the Rio Olympics with a 189kg total (82kg snatch, 107kg clean and jerk).

She proved she was one to watch at the Commonwealth Championships in September last year when she finished fourth with a 177kg total (75kg snatch, 102kg clean and jerk).

Late Friday, she won Australia's first Commonwealth Games weightlifting gold medal since the Delhi Games.

RESULT: Tia-Clair Toomey (AUS) 202kg, Tali Darsigny (CAN) 201kg, Solomon Islands athlete Jenly Wini lifted a total of 189kg.