Spring excitement as new Ipswich racing era launched

TURF CHAT

Brett Kitching

HUGE joy was seen on the faces of many at the Ipswich Turf Club today as the opening of the new racing precinct took place.

As a COVID restricted crowd of revellers enjoyed the perfect weather, there was a market day, the thrill of live racing, the opening of a new facility that all of Ipswich can be proud of, and a wedding to finish off a memorable day.

This array of activities showed clearly the transformation of the Ipswich Turf Club on a site which now houses the Ipswich Events and Entertainment Centre as well.

There has been a great deal of effort from many people over a long period and the opening of the superb facility was welcomed across the course.

The Ipswich Spring Cup was contested soon after the official opening by Minister for Racing Stirling Hinchliffe and ITC chairman Wayne Patch. A swath of government officials from all three tiers were on hand for the momentous occasion.

Ipswich Spring Cup winner Takeitothelimit, ridden by Michael Hellyer. Picture: Claire Power

Winner of the Cup was Takeittothelimit for the Sears Toowoomba stable and ridden by Micheal Hellyer.

Heathcote's star in the making

THE two state Group 1 carnivals continued today with the George Main in Sydney and Rupert Clarke in Melbourne.

Queenslanders are however looking forward to next week for the running of the Golden Rose.

The win by Rothfire last week in Sydney stamped the three-year-old as a potential topliner across the nation, and favourite for the Group 1 Golden Rose next Saturday.

With a record of seven wins and a second from just eight starts, Robert Heathcote's stable star looks to have a huge future.

The only galloper to defeat Rothfire was Kisukano trained by Michael Nolan at Toowoomba. That filly raced at the Gold Coast today and finished a close second to Epic Girl.

Robert Heathcote was in the winner's lounge later in the day after In Great Nic won for the stable at Ipswich.

Heathcote's quote was "Rothfire has put a spring in the step of everyone associated with the stable."

Rothfire effortlessly beat a quality field including Golden Slipper winner Farnan in the Run to the Rose last week.

Ipswich champion jockey Jim Byrne gave Rothfire a perfect trail behind the tearaway Farnan and was far stronger on the line than the rest of the field.

After winning the JJ Atkins at the end of the Queensland Winter Carnival, Rothfire is well placed to add to his Group 1 tally and to continue on to greater heights.

Crosshaven a chance for Guineas

AFTER comfortably winning the Listed Exford Plate at Flemington last week, three-year-old Crosshaven from the Dabernig Hayes stable is listed as a good chance in the upcoming Caulfield Guineas.

That is great news for one Ipswich local. Stephen Anthony is a part owner in Crosshaven who has now won three from four career starts.

Mr Anthony is an Ipswich Turf Club member and long-time bookmaker particularly known for fielding on every Ipswich Mile Gift footrace held at Ipswich over the past 15 years.

All at the club wish Steve further success with this galloper who looks to have quite a promising career ahead.

Next meeting

AFTER a short five-day turnaround, Thursday is the final meeting at Ipswich for September. October racing commences the following Friday, followed by Wednesdays 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th.