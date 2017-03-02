Five best places for fish and chips in the Whitsundays

Kenny, Kirrily, Cambell and Krysandra Matthews of Kenny's Seafood in Proserpine.

FISH 'n' chips is the perfect meal to choose if you're by the beach and looking for a quick and easy meal option.

But where are the best places to get fish 'n' chips?

Kenny's Seafood

THIS week, our readers voted Kenny's Seafood in Proserpine as the best place to grab fish 'n' chips in the Whitsundays.

And it's no surprise why, with fresh local seafood served in generous sizes and accompanied by friendly service.

Situated on the highway, the shop is not hard to spot with its catchy sign.

Boathouse Fish

and Chippery

ONE of Airlie's newest restaurants, Boathouse Fish and Chippery offers a tasty menu, with fish 'n' chips being a popular option.

Located at Port of Airlie, guests can take in the stunning views while enjoying fresh fish and delicious chips in generous portions.

Whitsunday

Seafood Bar

CONVENIENTLY located on the esplanade, Whitsunday Seafood Bar offers high-quality seafood with friendly service.

There's plenty to choose from, with an extensive menu and something for everyone.

Denman Cellars

ANOTHER Port of Airlie favourite for fish 'n' chips is Denman Cellars.

Offering beer-battered local fish with hand-cut chips, it's the perfect spot to enjoy a feast, all while enjoying beautiful views of the marina.

Fish D'Vine

IT'S fish 'n' chips with style when you visit popular restaurant Fish D'Vine in Airlie Beach. But it isn't just fish 'n' chips the feeding ground offers, but a whole range of seafood options.