Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Emergency services, Queensland Fire and Rescue, QFES; house fire at night
Generic Emergency services, Queensland Fire and Rescue, QFES; house fire at night
Breaking

Five children hospitalised after Rockhampton house fire

Jack Evans
6th May 2020 7:30 AM | Updated: 7:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Emergency services have responded to a house fire in Norman Gardens just before midnight last night.

Fire crews were called to the Bramble St blaze and were able to contain the fire to one bedroom, according to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman.

Police spent the night on the scene and have declared it a crime scene.

According to multiple social media posts from people claiming to have witnessed the fire, a heroic policewoman was observed helping the occupants, including a small baby, from the house.

Queensland Ambulance Services said total of eight patients were assessed on scene.

Five children were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for precautionary measures for potential smoke inhalation while three other patients declined further treatment.

More to come.

editors picks house fire norman gardens qas qfes qps
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Campaign to spread message of support

        premium_icon Campaign to spread message of support

        News Whitsunday Counselling and Support are calling for the community to take to social media this month.

        Development in ‘limbo’ until decision from state government

        premium_icon Development in ‘limbo’ until decision from state government

        News Whitsunday Paradise developers are keen to get started

        Businesses urged to stay strong and “grab a lifeline”

        premium_icon Businesses urged to stay strong and “grab a lifeline”

        News As a very different kind of Queensland Small Business Month rolls out across the...

        First weekend back brings optimism for businesses

        premium_icon First weekend back brings optimism for businesses

        News It was a mixed bag for tourism operators, but they’re optimistic it’s a sign of...