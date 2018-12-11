Five children killed in house fire

Tragedy struck in the town of Youngstown, Ohio on Sunday night when a deadly house fire broke out. Picture: Supplied

Authorities say a deadly house fire has killed five young children in Ohio.

Youngstown Fire Captain Kurt Wright says the first floor of the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived around 11.30pm on Sunday (local time).

Mr Wright says the children were ages 9, 3 and 2 and the other two were one-year-old twins. Wright says firefighters managed to pull three of the children from the burning home, but they later died at a nearby hospital.

The captain says the mother jumped from a second-floor window and has been hospitalised with injuries. No one else was in the home at the time.

Neighbours have started to place soft toys at a makeshift memorial outside the Youngstown home. Picture: William D. Lewis/The Vindicator

"It's extremely hard," Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finley, who was on the scene, told local affiliate 21 News.

"We have a relatively young department and most the guys have children. So it hits pretty hard and the fact that it's so close to Christmas hits even harder."

Two women wipe away tears at the scene of a deadly house fire in Youngstown, Ohio. Picture: William D. Lewis/The Vindicator

Mr Wright says two firefighters were injured. One was treated at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital for treatment and released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.