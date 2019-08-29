Menu
The Queensland Police Service has announced the five service officers have been stood down this week. File picture
Five cops stood down in less than a week

by Tracey Ferrier
29th Aug 2019 10:56 AM
FIVE Queensland police officers have been stood down over the past four days for alleged offences, including domestic violence, sexual misconduct and drink driving.

The latest, announced this morning, involves a male senior sergeant from the Operations Support Command, who is facing domestic violence allegations.

Yesterday, a male senior constable from the Northern region was also stood down over domestic violence claims, and a female officer from the same region was stood down for alleged drink diving while off duty.

That same day, a male staff member from the Northern region was suspended amid accusations of domestic violence and sexual misconduct.

On Tuesday, a male inspector in his 50s was stood down after he was allegedly caught drink driving while off duty.

And on Monday, a senior constable from the Brisbane region, aged in his 30s, was stood down amid an investigation into improper sexual conduct involving a member of the public.

