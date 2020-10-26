Five crews called to blaze in Bowen

Queensland Fire and Rescue crews attended a grass fire in Bowen last night. Picture: File

Queensland Fire and Rescue crews attended a grass fire in Bowen last night. Picture: File

FIVE fire crews were called to a grass fire in Bowen on Sunday night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said crews attended a grass fire on Russell St in Bowen at 7.05pm.

The spokeswoman said the fire measured about 50m by 100m and crews completed a backburn to control the blaze.

Meanwhile, a crew was called to what was believed to be a structure fire on Argyle Park Rd at 8.10pm.

However, the spokeswoman said when crews arrived, it became clear the flames visible from Argyle Park Rd were actually from the grass fire on Russell St.

Crews completed the backburn by 8.20pm and by 9.30pm the fire was completely extinguished.

Queensland Ambulance crews were on standby at the incident but no one was injured or required transport to hospital.

The QFES spokeswoman said it was not clear how the fire started.