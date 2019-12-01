Five elite school students charged over brutal assault

FIVE students from Nudgee College have been charged with serious assault over the brutal alleged bashing of two boys from another GPS school after fierce rivalry between the two elite Brisbane schools spilt into bloodshed.

The boys were allegedly set upon by a group of students from Nudgee at a party at the Kalinga scout hall on Brisbane's northside.

It is understood one of the boys, 16, was allegedly crash-tackled and stomped on in the terrifying attack, leaving him with a suspected fractured eye socket and bruised kidneys.

Elite private school Nudgee College in Brisbane’s north.

His schoolmate - from a school The Sunday Mail cannot name for legal resons - was also left "battered and bruised", one father said.

"Ten kids just attacked my son and kicked the s--t out of him - he could have been killed," the dad said.

"I'm pretty upset about it. The police have been pretty good but Nudgee appears to just want to brush it under the carpet.

"I'm concerned the kids involved are just going to get off with a slap on the wrist."

Adult onlookers are believed to have gone to the rescue of the bashed boys, pulling the alleged attackers off them.

The attack, which happened last month, led to five Nudgee students being charged by police with assault occasioning bodily harm.

The location of the scout hall where the alleged incident occurred.

But they are unlikely to face court as they are being dealt with under "restorative justice" provisions of the Youth Justice Act, and may only have to apologise to their victims.

Nudgee College principal Peter Fullagar confirmed some of his students were involved in an "altercation" at Kalinga Park and said all had been disciplined.

"The incident involved a series of poor decisions by a number of students," he told The Sunday Mail.

"The college does not condone any behaviours that are not reflective of our values.

"At the time, the college responded to this incident as soon as we become aware and pro-actively assisted Queensland Police Service with their inquiries."

Mr Fullagar said the college had met with the parents of the students involved "to reinforce our expectations of student behaviour".

St Joseph's Nudgee College Principal Peter Fullagar.

"All students involved have received disciplinary action," he said.

"We have also spoken with the principal and parents of (the other school involved) and these discussions are ongoing.

"The college pastoral ­program is guided by restorative justice practice, which encourages respectful relationships.

"It is our expectation (that) our students behave in a way consistent with this both inside and outside our college gates.

"All students involved are participating in a community service program."

In a letter to parents on Friday, Mr Fullagar wrote that the incident had been dealt with confidentially but was likely to be reported in the media.

"The college took this (disciplinary) action because the conduct of these students was unacceptable and very disappointing," he wrote.