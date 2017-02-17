Five fabulous Whitsunday volunteers

Suz Crabtree has taken the number one spot of top 5 volunteers in the Whitsundays.

Suz Crabtree

THE Whitsunday Times was not short of responses when we asked who are our top five local volunteers.

Taking out the top spot was Suz Crabtree, who is a dedicated volunteer for Furry Friends. Ms Crabtree raises money for ARQ in Mackay as well as Bowen Collinsville Pet Rescue Inc.

Denise Norder

DENISE Norder is a part of Rotary Club, Board of Whitsunday Housing Company, the Parent Action Group and holds annual fundraisers for The Salvation Army Family Store in her own time.

Eco Barge Clean Seas Inc.

ANOTHER popular entrant in our poll was Eco Barge Clean Seas Inc, a not-for-profit environmental organisation which engages the community to help protect the Whitsundays' marine life and aquatic environment.

Barb Adamson

BARB Adamson is actively involved in Fauna Rescue and is a passionate advocate for banning plastic bags. Ms Adamson often fundraises for the Let's Get Val Flying group.

Jack Lumby, Maz McDougall and Whitsunday Reef Festival

TYING for fifth place was Jack Lumby, president of A Mile in Their Shoes Inc and of Whitsunday Bald Eagles, who raise money and support junior and senior men's and women's AFL participation to cover sports park fees. Maz McDougall is well known for her outstanding contribution to local charities in the Whitsundays.

The Whitsunday Reef Festival is run by a group of dedicated local volunteers each year.